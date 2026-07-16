Major Tragedy Averted As Passenger Bus Catches Fire On National Highway At Karol, Ramban; All Passengers Safe

Ramban, July 16: A major tragedy was averted on Thursday after a passenger bus caught fire on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near the Karol area of Ramban district.

According to officials, the incident occurred while the bus was travelling on the highway when flames suddenly erupted from the vehicle, triggering panic among passengers. The driver immediately stopped the bus, allowing all passengers to evacuate safely before the fire spread.

Soon after the incident, firefighters and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control. The bus was extensively damaged in the fire.

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Officials confirmed that no loss of life or injuries were reported, as all passengers were safely rescued in time.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and the concerned authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

The incident caused temporary disruption to traffic on the National Highway, with vehicles moving slowly until the damaged bus was cleared from the road.

Authorities appreciated the prompt response of the driver and emergency teams, which helped avert what could have been a major tragedy. (KNC)