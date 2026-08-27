Major reshuffle in Police imminent as several IPS officers shifted out of J&K

Many others posted, promotees to be adjusted

Zones, districts to be affected with changes

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Aug 26: A major reshuffle in Police Department has become imminent with transfer and postings of IPS officers from AGMUT cadre and Central deputation to Jammu and Kashmir and vice versa and few promoted officers also awaiting their fresh postings. Some of the postings are to be cleared by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the UT administration is in touch with the Ministry.

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Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Virdhi, who also holds additional charge of IGP Armed Police Kashmir, was cleared for Central deputation about a couple of months back and was also posted as IG in CRPF but his relieving was held back because of annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji in South Kashmir Himalayas.

With yatra scheduled to culminate in next couple of days, Virdhi is likely to be relieved to join his new place of posting. With this, the posts of IGP Kashmir and IGP Armed Police Kashmir will fall vacant.

Four DIGs have already been promoted as IGPs including Shakti Kumar Pathak, who is already holding charge of Director Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Mohd Haseeb Mughal, DIG Traffic Jammu, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood and Shahid Mehraj Rather, Director Police Telecom.

While Pathak is already holding post of the IGP, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood has been posted as first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of J&K Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (JK4C) in the rank of IGP. Mohd Haseeb Mughal and Shahid Mehraj Rather are yet to get new postings as the IGPs.

Only yesterday, IGP Abdul Jabbar was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir from the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI). His transfer order was issued yesterday by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and he will get posting after his joining here.

Also yesterday, Vikas Gupta, DIG Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Goa segment of AGMUT cadre.

Four IPS officers in the rank of SSPs including two district chiefs have been shifted out of Jammu and Kashmir to different States/Union Territories under AGMUT cadre and their posts will fall vacant after they are relieved.

They include Tanushree, SSP Pulwama, Gaurav Sikarwar, SSP Rajouri, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Deputy Director Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) Udhampur and Deepika, SSP CID Headquarters.

While Tanushree has been transferred to Delhi Police, Sikarwar has been shifted to Goa. Rajesh Sharma has been posted in Chandigarh while Deepika stands shifted to Puducherry.

Similarly, eight new IPS officers, all in the rank of SSPs and SPs have been posted in Jammu and Kashmir segment of AGMUT cadre from different States/Union Territories.

They include Vishnu Kumar, Arshi Aadil, Tikam Singh Verma, KM Priyanka, Rajeev Kumar Ambasta, Deepak Yadav, Anand Kumar Mishra and Satish Kumar. However, they are yet to join here, the sources said.

Shailendra Singh, SSP Railways has also been promoted to DIG-equivalent rank under Jammu and Kashmir Police Services Rules.

The post of DIG Trainings Jammu and Kashmir is already vacant.

Sources said with adjustments of the police officers including the promotes and those who have been posted in Jammu and Kashmir and relieving of those who have been shifted out of the Union Territory, a major reshuffle is on the cards.

The reshuffle, they said, is expected to take place shortly.