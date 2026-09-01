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Home / Latest News / Major Reshuffle In J&K Administration, 136 Officers Transferred

Major Reshuffle In J&K Administration, 136 Officers Transferred

JAMMU, Sept 1: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 134 JKAS and two other senior officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
07:46 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 1: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 134 JKAS and two other senior officers in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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