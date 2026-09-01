Major Reshuffle In J&K Administration, 136 Officers Transferred
JAMMU, Sept 1: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 134 JKAS and two other senior officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Sept 1: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 134 JKAS and two other senior officers in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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