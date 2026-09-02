Major reshuffle: 137 officers including JKAS transferred by J&K Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 1: In a Major reshuffle, the UT Government today ordered transfer and postings of 137 officers, mostly JKAS

Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Member, J&K Special Tribunal has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, against an available vacancy.

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Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Special Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, under orders of transfer as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kupwara was transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department.

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Rifat Kohli, Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department has been transferred and posted as Chief Operating Officer, Himayat.

Bhumesh Sharma, Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans was transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Pahari Speaking People.

Khalid Majeed, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Kanta Devi, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Rajinder Singh, Special Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

Sanjay Gupta, Additional Secretary to the Government, Mining Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Amarjeet Singh, Special Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Poonch, against an available vacancy.

Pankaj Gupta, Additional Inspector General of Registration, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Doda, against an available vacancy.

Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Pulwama, against an available vacancy.

Namrita Dogra, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement), Jammu, was transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Jammu.

Anju Gupta Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Registration, Jammu.

Ghulam Rasool, Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kupwara, against an available vacancy.

Jogindera Singh Rai, Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation, against an available vacancy.

Rifat Aftab Qureshi, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Director, Command Area Development, Kashmir.

Rajneesh Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Himayat, was is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department.

Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Banday, Director, Command Area Development, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Basharat Hussain, Chief Executive Officer/Secretary, J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board, was transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Rajouri, against an available vacancy.

Vinod Kumar Behnal, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as Executive Director, J&K Rehabilitation Council, Social Welfare Department relieving Bashir Ahmad Khan, Secretary in the Social Welfare Department.

Tahir Firdous Dutta, Additional Commissioner (Central) in the office of Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Vishal Sharma, Special Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department was transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Rajouri, against an available vacancy.

Dhananter Singh, Special Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Dept, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement), Jammu.

Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Jammu, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Estates Department.

Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Magray, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Masarat Hashim, Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central), J&K was transferred and posted as Administrator Associated Hospitals, Srinagar.

Anil Salgotra, Joint Chief Electoral Officer in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, was transferred and posted as Joint Director, School Education, Jammu.

Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Additional Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Veedushi Kapoor, Additional Secretary to the Government, Civil Aviation Department, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.

Shahid Mehmood, Additional Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Pulwama, against an available vacancy.

Raj Mohammad, Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority,

Sumera Shamim, Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies (Special), Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Afshan Masood, Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Other Backward Classes, was transferred and posted as Joint Director, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD).

Mohammad Aslam, Registrar-cum- Controller of Examinations, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Ganderbal.

Ashima Sher, Joint Director, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, was transferred and posted as Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Jammu.

Avleen Kour Bali, Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Pahari Speaking People, has been transferred and posted as Joint Registrar, Cooperatives (Special), Jammu.

Shazia Koser, Joint Director, Handloom, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Jammu.

Virender Kumar Manyal, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop, has been transferred and posted as Joint Registrar, Cooperatives (Banking and Finance), J&K.

Vinay Khosla, awaiting orders of adjustment in General Administration Department, was posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.

Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Reasi, against an available vacancy.

Syed Ahmad Kataria, Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (North), Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Rakesh Dubey, Joint Registrar, Cooperatives (Banking and Finance), J&K, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop.

Tariq Hussain, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, was transferred and posted as Registrar-cum-Controller of Examinations, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar.

Rakesh Sharma, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of ' Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.?

Minakshi Vaid, Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, was transferred and posted as Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu.

Syed Naseer Ahmad, Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Kashmir.

Samir Ahmad Jan, General Manager, DIC, Kupwara, was transferred and posted as Joint Director, Handlooms, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Afaq Ahmed, Additional Secretary to the Government, Mining Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department.

Sudhir Bali, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, was transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.

Alyaz Ahmad Naisroo, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals-II), Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg.

Fareed Ahmad Kohli, JKAS, Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Poonch, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism slopment Authority, Poonch, in addition to his duties, till further orders.

Preeti Sharma, Joint Registrar, Cooperatives (Special), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu.

Rehana Akhtar Bijli, Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, was transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Gujjar and Bakerwals.

Giasul Haq, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Mohammad Imran Khan, Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Kashmir, was transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Shopian, against an available vacancy.

Gurdev Kumar, JKAS, Joint Director, School Education, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Joint Chief Electoral Officer in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

Sanchi Misra, Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu was transferred and posted as Joint Director, Handlooms, Jammu.

Mantasha Binti Rashid, General Manager, DIC, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir.

Mohsin Raza, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, was transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, I Kishtwar, against an available vacancy.

Aijaz Ahmad Shah, Additional Secretary to the Government, Civil Aviation Department, was transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Bandipora, relieving Mohammad Ashraf, General Manager, DIC, Baramulla of the additional charge of the post.

Parvinder Kour, Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Registrar, District Doda, against an available vacancy. She shall also hold the charge of the post of General Manager, DIC, Doda, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Nasir Mahmood Khan, Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (South), Kashmir hqr at Lower Munda, against an available vacancy.

Akhil Sadotra, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kathua, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department.

Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.

Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Additional Secretary (Legal) in the Power Development Department, was transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer/Secretary, J&K Khadi and Village Industries /Board.

Hilal Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Bandipora under orders of transfer in the Mining Department was transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Beerwah.

Sheraz Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner, Panchayat, Ramban, holding additional charge of Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Rajouri.

Gulshan Kumar, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs was transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kathua.

Dr. Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, Executive Officer, J&K State Haj Committee, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

Angrej Singh, Assistant Commissioner (Central) with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as District Social Welfare Officer, Reasi. The incumbent holding the post shall report to the Social Welfare Department, for further posting.

Savita Chouhan, Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur.

Dr. Priya Darshani Gautam, Secretary, J&K Housing Board, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, ' Jammu, against an available vacancy.?

Akshay Rajan, Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur, was transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Reasi, against an available vacancy.

Hakim Riyaz-ul-Haq, Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Housing Board.

Tarun Sharma, Deputy Director, Motor Garages, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals, Jammu.

Abdul Jabbar, Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Motor Garages, Jammu.

Narsingh Dayal Verma, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Samba, was transferred and posted as Collector, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Collector, ERA, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Saddat Iqbal, Deputy Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Civil Aviation Department.

Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Deputy Director, ICDS, Kashmir, was transferred and posted as Deputy Registrar, Academics, Government Medical College, Srinagar.

Sakhi Mohd. Khan, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority.

Irfan Ali Khan, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department was transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Dr. Arshad Hussain Ganai, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Pulwama, holding additional charge of Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Anantnag.

Mohammad Imran Naik, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, was transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Ramban.

Naveed Hussain Badroo, DMO, Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.

Shruti Bhardwaj, Deputy Director, Information (KBI), New Delhi was transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Auqil Nuvaid, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Majid Manzoor, Block Development Officer, Kunzer, Baramulla, was transferred and posted as , Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Anantnag, against an available vacancy.?

Hilal Arafat, Block Development Officer, Khag, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Pulwama.

Ghulam Rasool Mir, Deputy District Election Officer, Shopian, was transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Pulwama.

Mohammad Akbar Wani, Deputy District Election Officer, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Development Officer, Handicrafts (Non-Textiles), Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Sanjeev Kumar, Block Development Officer, Chiralla, Doda, was transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.

Arif Ayaz Dar, Block Development Officer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kulgam, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Poonch.

Ramesh Chander, Block Development Officer in the office of Chief Operating Officer, Himayat, was transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Kathua, against an available vacancy.

Asiya Nazir, CDPO, Lar, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Budgam, relieving Hilal Ahmad Mir, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Budgam of the additional charge of the post.

Kewal Krishan Sharma, State Project Manager, Himayat Mission, J&K was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Joginder Mangol, Assistant Director, Handicrafts, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as District Social Welfare Officer, Poonch.

Amit Singh Manhas, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, was posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.

Mohd. Ashraf Wani, Under Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj.

Dr. Neha Sharma, Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board, was transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Jammu.

Punika Pandita, Assistant Transport Commissioner, J&K, has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Social Welfare Department.

Mohd. Sagir, Assistant Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Rajouri has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department.

Sonika Parihar, Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Jammu was transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Social Welfare Department.

Mohammad Iqbal Mir, Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department.

Devia Nanda, Block Development Officer in the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Jammu was transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department.

Waheed Ahmed, Under Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Aadil Iqbal Lone, Block Development Officer, Shangus, Anantnag, was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Social Welfare Department.

Javid Rehman Hajam, presently posted in the Sports Council, J&K has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.

Talat Mahmood Wani, CDPO, Ganderbal, was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Finance Department.

Maqbool Ahmed, Block Development Officer, Block Surankote, was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Social Welfare Department.

Mohib Ali Bukhari Under Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, has bben transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Employment Department.

Basharat Mehmood, District Social Welfare Officer, Anantnag, was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Tourism Department.

Asha Kumari Sharma, Under Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department.

Sheikh Ansar Hussain, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Finance Department.

Anis Ahmed Wani, ARTO, Ganderbal was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Adnan Nazir, Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives, Baramulla has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Tourism\ Department.

Mohammad Arif Shah, Block Development Officer, Budgam, was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Transport Department.

Aafreen Wahid Ganai, Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies Agriculture Inputs A Srinagar has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Finance Department.

Shashank Padha, Block Development Officer, Sumb, Samba was transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Hidaitullah Mir, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department was posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Mahnaz Chishti, ARTO, presently on maternity leave has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Social Welfare Department. She shall join at her new place of posting after completion of the maternity leave.

Pankaj Sharma, Thathri, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board.

Junaid Amin Bhat, Under Secretary to the Government, Information Department, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Khanzada Mohd Usman, Information Officer, Anantnag, was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Finance Department.

Mamta Sudershan, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Kishtwar, has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Saima Ramzan, Block Development Officer, Pampore was transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Social Welfare Department.

Tawheed Ahmad Mir, Block Development Officer, Natnussa, Kupwara has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Transport Department.

Mudasir Ahmad Najar, Block Development Officer, Bankote, Bandipore was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Niharika, Assistant Director, Handlooms, Samba, has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Social Welfare Department.

Rakesh Kumar, DSWO, Reasi was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department.

Kuldeep Kumar, CDPO, Inderwal, was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Transport Department.

Mohd. Irfan, Block Development Officer, Block Plangarh, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Employment Department.

Shefali Bhagat, CDPO, Billawar was transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Finance Department.

Aamina Lateef, Block Development Officer (Hqr), Kupwara, has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department.

Sunil Kumar, Block Development Officer, Ramban was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department.

Dharam Paul, Under Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department was transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Mir Afroz, Awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Member, J&K Special Tribunal, with immediate effect.

Tariq Ahmad Kakroo, General Manager (Operations), JKTDC, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of other Backward classes, with immediate effect.