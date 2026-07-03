Major relief for UT Govt: Centre set to release JJM-II first installment

J&K to get Rs 1400 cr in 4 equal parts

Funds to be utilized for new schemes only

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, July 2: In a major relief for the UT Government, the Central Government is set to release first installment of Rs 1400 crore sanctioned under Jal Jeevan Mission-JJM Part-II few days back following signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between J&K Government and Jal Shakti Ministry of the Centre.

Official sources, however, told the Excelsior that the funds will be given only for the New Schemes while all expenses for the old schemes will be borne by the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

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``The Government of India has decided to release Rs 1400 crore to the UT Government under JJM in four equal installments. And, the first installment of Rs 350 crore is expected to be released by the Centre for the UT very soon,'' they said.

As per the Central Government conditions, the UT Government has to create Sujal Gaon ID and reconciliation of funds.

The JJM Part-II has separate funding for multi-village and single-village. The schemes which couldn't be taken up previously can be executed under JJM-II, the sources said.

The UT Government has also sought more funds from the Centre's Jal Shakti Ministry for left-out schemes under the JJM. This issue is under consideration of the Centre and a final decision will be conveyed to the Government shortly, the sources said.

“The Central Government nod to Rs 1400 crore under JJM-II will help the Jammu and Kashmir Government take up large number of water supply schemes to provide tapped water especially in the rural and remote areas,'' the sources said.

The J&K Government's PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control Ministry was required to sign the MoU with the Jal Shakti Ministry of the Government of India before June 10 to avail funds under JJM-II which has already been done.

It may be mentioned here that Jammu and Kashmir has not received any funding under the JJM during past two years resulting into substantial increase in liabilities under the flagship drinking water schemes as work on various projects continued across the Union Territory despite the funding constraints.

The liabilities under JJM were around Rs 400 crore about one and a half years back and presently they have crossed Rs 1,500 crore because work continued on the ground, the sources said.

The Union Cabinet had on March 10, 2026 approved the extension of Jal Jeevan Mission up to December 2028 with an enhanced outlay of Rs 8.7 lakh crore for the rural drinking water supply project which will now shift focus from infrastructure creation to service delivery.

The project was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 to provide safe and adequate drinking water through tap connections to all households in rural India.

The move was aimed at strengthening water security, improve health outcomes and empower rural communities.

The Cabinet had given nod to the Ministry of Jal Shakti's proposal to restructure and reorient the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) from infrastructure creation to service delivery, supported by drinking water governance and institutional ecosystem for sustainable rural piped potable water supply.

The Union Cabinet had approved an enhancement of the total outlay to Rs. 8.69 lakh crore, with a total central assistance of Rs. 3.59 lakh crore as against Rs 2.08 lakh crore approved in 2019-20.