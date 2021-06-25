Major infiltration bid foiled; heroin, arms recovered at LoC in north Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Security forces foiled a major infiltration bid by militants from Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir (POK) in Tangdhar sector in the frontier district of Kupwara, a police spokesman said Friday afternoon.

He said Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, 7 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 87 Batallion Border Security Force (BSF) noticed a group of militants entering into this side from POK in Tangdhar sector near the LoC.

However, when challenged militants escaped back into POK leaving some arms and ammunition and heroin on this side.

The recovery included one AK47, one Pistol, two grenades and other ammunition and six packets of Heroin (market value approximately Rs 30 Crores). However, no one has been arrested, he said. (AGENCIES)