Major General S K Sharma conferred ‘Samatha Puraskar’

Excelsior Correspondent

HYDERABAD, Nov 11: Major General S.K Sharma was conferred Samatha Puraskar at the Statue of Equality for his selfless and distinguished service in the Army.

General Sharma was earlier awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India and even after his retirement he continued, relentlessly, spreading security awareness among civilians, particularly youth, as President, Forum for Awareness of National Security.

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The Statue of Equality at Hyderabad, the second tallest sitting-statue in the world, was conceptualized and designed by Chinna Jeeyar Swami Ji.

Currently, General Sharma is National president, Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch.

Another parameter for his nomination for Samatha Puraskar was his 8-year dedicated service to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Katra, as Board Member and to 125 temples in J&K, in an advisory capacity, to JK Dharmarth Trust Council.

He is also aggressively guiding the youth and the society and promoting Swadeshi Bhasha, Dogri and Dogra culture which is the identity of around 35 lakh Dogras of J&K.

The Statue of Equality is more than a spiritual monument which was installed to commemorate the 1000th birth anniversary of Bhagawad Shri Ramanujacharya, a great 11th century social reformer who travelled across the country and advocated for universal brotherhood, social justice and equality across caste, creed, gender and religion during his times.