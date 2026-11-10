Major Gen Mukesh Sharma Takes Charge As ADG NCC For J&K, Ladakh

Jammu, Nov 10: Major General Mukesh Sharma, who on Tuesday took over as the Additional Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, outlined a vision to expand the organisation's outreach, empower youth and modernise its training programmes.

Under the theme "Envision and Evolve: Empowering Youth, Strengthening NCC, Building the Nation", Sharma said he would focus on expanding NCC's presence in schools and colleges, particularly in remote, rural and border areas; empowering young cadets, especially girls; and making training more contemporary and relevant.

Emphasising the NCC's guiding principles of "Unity and Discipline", he said the organisation aimed to develop confident, disciplined and responsible young citizens equipped with leadership qualities and a spirit of service.

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Highlighting the achievements of 20 girl cadets who successfully crossed the 5,578-metre-high Parang La Pass during the Aparajita Expedition, Sharma described it as a shining example of their courage, determination and leadership.

"Efforts would be made to create more such opportunities for girl cadets and ensure that geographical challenges did not restrict young people from joining the NCC," he told reporters after taking over as the new chief of NCC in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region.

Stressing the need to modernise the organisation, he said training would be made more engaging and relevant to changing times, while teamwork and partnerships with educational institutions, civil administration and other stakeholders would be strengthened.

Sharma urged the young cadets to dream big, embrace challenges, become physically fit, keep off drugs and continuously develop their skills.

"NCC is not merely about uniforms, drills and parades; it is about building character, leadership and responsible citizens," he said.

He also appreciated the contribution of NCC officers and staff at the grassroots level in shaping young cadets into disciplined and responsible citizens, and sought continued support from the Jammu and Kashmir government, Ladakh administration, educational institutions, parents and media.

Describing media as an important partner in highlighting the achievements and contributions of cadets, he said the aim was to reach more youths, create greater opportunities and build a stronger NCC for a stronger nation.