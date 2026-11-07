Major crisis for Govt averted after Abdullahs assure redressal of grievances

Disgruntled MLAs meet Omar, Farooq

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Nov 6: A major crisis for the Government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been averted after the disgruntled legislators of the ruling party met him and party president Dr Farooq Abdullah who assured them that their grievances will be addressed in a phased manner.

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The legislators met Abdullahs this morning at their residence here and raised their grievances with the Chief Minister and NC Chief who assured them that their grievances will be addressed with some issues to be taken up immediately and others resolved in phases.

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Speaking to reporters after the meeting , Abdullah said the concerns raised by the legislators were genuine and had been discussed in detail, with everyone given an opportunity to put forward their views.

"We have talked to the legislators. Their issues are genuine. These issues were pondered over and everyone was listened to. Some steps will be taken immediately, some steps will be taken slowly," he said.

Dismissing reports of factionalism within the party, the NC chief asserted that the National Conference remained united and organised, ruling out any possibility of a split.

"The news being circulated that the NC is getting divided into factions is totally wrong. This party is organised, and those who believe they can break the NC are mistaken," he said.

He said the Government would be strengthened and public issues addressed, reiterating that the party would continue its struggle for restoration of statehood and the rights taken away in 2019.

"The fight for restoration of statehood, as well as Article 370 and Article 35-A, will continue, and we will take the fight to its logical end," he said.

MLA Nazir Gurezi said the legislators had approached the party leadership with their concerns and that both party Chief and the Chief Minister assured them that their issues would be addressed.

He said the concerns included political and other matters, adding that some would be resolved immediately while others would be taken up in phases.

Gurezi dismissed speculation about the emergence of a separate party, saying the meeting was intended to address grievances within the organisation.

Another NC legislator, Bashir Ahmad Veeri, said detailed discussions had been held on the demands placed before the party president and Chief Minister.

He said restoration of statehood and the return of rights taken away in 2019 remained among the core demands raised during the meeting.

"Our non-negotiable demands are to aggressively pursue the agenda of statehood restoration and find ways to get back Article 370 and all those rights that were taken away from us in 2019," he said.

Veeri said the leadership had assured the legislators that their demands would be pursued in accordance with the suggestions made during the meeting.

He also rejected reports that the legislators had issued an ultimatum to the party leadership, saying such claims had originated on social media.

He said the discussions were aimed at improving the implementation of promises made during the election campaign.

Legislator Abdul Majeed Larmi said the differences had been sorted out and that matters would begin moving forward during the week.

"All the differences have ended. It will take some time; everything will be settled. Things will start happening this week," he said.

Ruling out the possibility of leaving the party, Larmi said, "I am not leaving the NC. That question does not arise."