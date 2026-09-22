Major crackdown against illegal mining in Samba

25 vehicles seized

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 21: Samba police in a major crackdown against illegal mining has seized twenty-five (25) vehicles including fifteen (15) dumpers across the district which were being used for illegal transportation/ mining of the construction material.

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Police teams headed by SHO Police Station (PS) Samba, SHO PS Ghagwal and in-charges of Police Posts (PPs) Mansar, Rakh Amb Talli, Supwal and Goran of PS Samba, in charge Police Post Rajpura of PS Ghagwal and in charge Police Post Utterbehni of PS Purmandal while performing patrolling duty in their jurisdictional areas have seized 15 dumpers bearing Registration Numbers JK06C-5590, JK02CX-7769, JK02CU-1869, JK21G-5049, JK21J-6377, JK21G-6049, JK08K-9445, JK21G-3434, JK21D-9878, JK21H-5678, JK21G-0372, JK21G-3737, JK21D-5691, JK21G-7597, JK19A-4641, five tractor trolley bearing Registration Numbers JK21K-4371, JK21A-1168, JK21G-9621, JK21H-3393, JK08H-3484 and five tractors trolley without Registration Numbers which were being used for illegal transportation/mining of the construction material in the area.

All the vehicles have been seized by Samba Police and handed over to the Geology & Mining Department Samba for further legal action.

Samba Police reiterated its commitment to curbing illegal mining and the unauthorized transportation of construction material and stated that strict action will continue against persons found involved in such activities.