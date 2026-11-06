Major Boost To PG Medical Education At GMC Jammu, 12 Additional Seats Added: Sakina Itoo

Says Total PG Seats Rise From 242 To 254, MD Respiratory Medicine Introduced For First Time

Jammu, Nov 6: In a major boost to postgraduate medical education at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, 12 additional PG seats have been added, taking the total from 242 to 254.

Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced the development on X on Friday.

As per the announcement, MD Pathology seats have increased from 18 to 23, MD Paediatrics from 18 to 20, MD Pharmacology from 10 to 12, and MD Microbiology from 7 to 8. MD Respiratory Medicine has been introduced for the first time with 2 seats.

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Over the last two years, 70 MBBS and 56 PG seats have been added, with DM/MCh seats also expected shortly.

The minister termed it another milestone under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah towards strengthening medical education in J&K.(GNS)