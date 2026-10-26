Major blaze in Srinagar, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: A major fire broke out at a furnishings firm's godown-cum-sale outlet at Kaka Sarai area here last night, gutting property and goods worth lakhs of rupees, damaging adjoining structures and prompting the evacuation of patients from a nearby private hospital.

The blaze was brought under control at around 5:30 am today after nearly seven hours of firefighting involving 12 fire stations and around 20 fire tenders, officials told Excelsior. No injuries or casualties were reported.

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According to Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) officials, the fire engulfed four commercial structures and a large iron shed measuring around 100 feet by 50 feet.

The shed contained furnishing materials, polythene, tarpaulins and other combustible items, adding to the challenges faced by firefighting teams.

The adjoining six-storey Medicare Hospital sustained indirect damage on one side from heat, smoke and water used during the firefighting operation but was spared direct fire damage, officials said.

F&ES personnel, in coordination with Srinagar Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies, evacuated patients from the hospital as a precaution. All patients were safely evacuated, officials said.

The fire was reported at around 11:18 pm on October 24, with the first F&ES team reaching the scene a minute later.

Given the intensity of the blaze and the risk of it spreading to adjoining buildings, firefighting resources were mobilised from F&ES headquarters and stations across Srinagar and neighbouring areas including Pampore and Ganderbal.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Director, Fire and Emergency Services, J&K, Alok Kumar, and led on the ground by Deputy Director, F&ES Command Srinagar, Dr Aqib Hussain Mir.

Specialised equipment, including Bronto skylifts, foam tenders, water bowsers, Quick Response Vehicles, Advanced Rescue Teams and Emergency Response Teams, was deployed to contain the blaze and prevent its spread to nearby structures, officials said.

Kumar praised the officers and personnel for their professionalism, teamwork and sustained efforts throughout the night. He also commended their role in evacuating hospital patients and preventing the fire from spreading to adjoining properties.