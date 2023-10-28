Major attempt by Pak Social Media handlers to revive violence foiled

Intl agencies intercept messages timely

8 organizations, separatist used to spread provocation

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 27: Intelligence agencies have thwarted major plot by Pakistan-based militant commanders, mainly from Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen outfits to revive militancy and violence in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir using Social Media influences through different accounts which have been traced to Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar cities of Pakistan.

Official sources told the Excelsior that eight organizations and a separatist leader have been identified whose services were utilized by the militant commanders sitting in Pakistan and PoJK to revive militancy and violence in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir but timely intervention by the Intelligence agencies thwarted the plot.

“It was observed during last few days that some accounts on Social Media were trying to influence youth, ex militants, former stone pelters and others to revive militancy and violence,” the sources said, adding that eight organizations and a separatist leader were also endorsing the stuff circulated through suspicious accounts.

The Intelligence agencies immediately swung into action and detected that the Social Media accounts had their origin in four Pakistani cities of Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar. The accounts belonged to Influencers who had large number of followers and were spreading anti-India material mostly pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

In turn, eight organizations and a separatist leader were endorsing these messages to some youth, ex militants and stone pelters and others to instigate them to revive militancy and violence in the Kashmir valley and some parts of Jammu region.

The Intelligence agencies have already initiated steps for blocking the accounts. The organizations and separatists who tried to fan trouble using messages posted on Social Medical accounts have been identified and action is being taken against them.

Intelligence agencies have been extra cautious these days on Social Media following Israel-Hamas war and have regularly been monitoring the accounts with doubtful credentials.

“Strict surveillance on incriminating material spread through Social Media has successfully thwarted Pakistani plot to revive trouble in Jammu and Kashmir which has constantly been marching towards peace,” the sources said.

However, this is not for the first time that authorities have detected Social Media accounts spreading provocative anti-Indian messages having origin in Pakistan but earlier also similar stuff has been reported to the handlers.

Earlier also, there have been reports that Pakistan army, ISI and militant-commanders based in Pakistan and PoJK had used Social Media to lure youth into militancy, stone pelting but their attempts were foiled by security forces, police and Intelligence agencies.