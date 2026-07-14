Major Anti-Encroachment Drive Conducted At Bela Manohar; Illegal Structure Demolished, Govt Land Retrieved

SAMBA, Jul 14: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Samba Ayushi Sudan, a major anti-encroachment drive was jointly conducted by the District Administration and Samba Police in the Bela Manohar area.

The operation was jointly supervised by Additional Commissioner Revenue Samba Ajay Bharti and Additional Superintendent of Police Samba GR Bhardwaj, and executed by Tehsildar Gourav Sharma and DySP Headquarters Samba Sumit Sharma, along with officers and officials of the Revenue Department and Samba Police.

During the operation, an illegal structure allegedly raised on government land by an individual involved in a narcotics-related case was demolished in accordance with law. The encroached Government land was retrieved by the Revenue Department with support of Samba Police and other field functionaries concerned. The operation was carried out peacefully under adequate security arrangements.

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Additional Commissioner Revenue Ajay Bharti and Additional Superintendent of Police GR Bhardwaj said the District Administration and Samba Police are committed to protecting government land, and that no person, irrespective of status or influence, would be permitted to encroach upon Government land, with strict and impartial action to continue against all encroachments.

They appealed to the public to refrain from unauthorised occupation of Government land and extend cooperation to the District Administration and Samba Police, adding that anti-encroachment drives will continue across the district to protect Government property and uphold the rule of law.