Major Administrative Reshuffle In J&K: Shailendra Kumar Given Charge Of Chief Secretary; Six IAS Officers Get New Assignments

Jammu, Nov 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday ordered a major administrative reshuffle involving six senior IAS officers, while assigning the charge of Chief Secretary to Shailendra Kumar, IAS, until the arrival of newly appointed Chief Secretary Dr. Sajjan Singh Yadav.

According to two separate government orders issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Lieutenant Governor has approved the transfers, postings and additional charge arrangements in the interest of administration.

As per Government Order No. 1725-JK(GAD) of 2026, dated November 1, Shailendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 1995), presently serving as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, and holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, has been directed to look after the charge of Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir.

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The order specifies that Kumar will continue to look after the charge of Chief Secretary until Dr. Sajjan Singh Yadav, IAS (AGMUT: 1995), joins the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, under Government Order No. 1724-JK(GAD) of 2026, the government ordered transfers and additional assignments involving six IAS officers with immediate effect.

Shaleen Kabra, IAS (AGMUT: 1992), Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department, who was also holding additional charge of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Administrative Secretary, Estates Department, and Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD).

Chandraker Bharti, IAS (AGMUT: 1996), Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, has been assigned the additional charge of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Jammu and Kashmir, alongside his existing responsibilities, until further orders.

M. Raju, IAS (AGMUT: 2005), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, who is already holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department, and Administrative Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department, has also been assigned the charge of Administrative Secretary, Estates Department.

He will discharge the additional responsibility alongside his existing duties until further orders.

Saugat Biswas, IAS (AGMUT: 2006), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, has been assigned the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Jal Shakti Department.

He will continue to discharge his existing responsibilities in the Health and Medical Education Department while overseeing Jal Shakti until further orders.

Rehana Batul, IAS (AGMUT: 2010), Director General, Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department.

Her appointment relieves Avny Lavasa, IAS, of the additional charge of the Tribal Affairs Department.

Avny Lavasa, IAS (AGMUT: 2013), Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, has been relieved of the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department.

She has instead been assigned the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department, alongside her existing duties, until further orders.

The government has directed that the transfers, postings and additional charge arrangements take effect immediately.

Both orders have been issued by the General Administration Department by order of the Lieutenant Governor and signed by M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government.

The reshuffle brings changes to the administrative leadership of several important departments, including Revenue, Jal Shakti, Estates and Tribal Affairs, while ensuring continuity in the office of Chief Secretary pending the joining of Dr. Sajjan Singh Yadav.(KNC)

See Order Copy Click Here......

See Order Copy Click Here......