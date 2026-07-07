Major action against overloading, vehicle seized

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 6: Taking a strict stand against repeated violations of road safety norms, Traffic Police Rajouri has taken major action against an overloaded passenger vehicle.

According to officials, SO Traffic Police Thanamandi Nafeez-ul-Rehman, under the supervision of DTI Kapil Manhas, along with other officials, was conducting routine checking and traffic enforcement drive in the Dhandkote area when they intercepted a passenger vehicle bearing registration number JK11C-7235 for inspection.

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During checking, it was found that the vehicle, driven by Mohammad Farooq, son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Kurhad Dodaj, was carrying passengers far beyond its permitted capacity. Officials stated that the vehicle had a seating capacity of 24 passengers, but the driver was transporting 22 additional passengers towards Rajouri, thereby, putting the lives of commuters at serious risk.

Taking the matter seriously, the Traffic Police initiated legal action under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules. Officials stated that such negligence is not only a violation of traffic regulations but also a grave threat to human life.

Accordingly, an FIR has been registered against the accused driver under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the vehicle has been seized.

Traffic Police Rajouri reiterated that strict action will continue against drivers violating road safety norms, especially those involved in dangerous practices like overloading. The police also appealed to the general public and vehicle operators to follow traffic regulations to help prevent road accidents.