Maintenance Work On Pahalgam Axis; Amarnath Yatra To Continue Via Baltal Route: Div Com Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Jul 25: In view of the repair and maintenance works necessitated by recent rainfall, the Shri Amarnathji Yatra will continue through the Baltal axis, while the Pahalgam axis will remain temporarily closed for pilgrimage.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, said that the recent rains have caused conditions requiring urgent repair and restoration works along the Pahalgam route. To ensure the uninterrupted continuation of the Yatra, comprehensive arrangements have been made on the Baltal axis for the safe and smooth movement of pilgrims.

“Due to the recent rains, urgent repair and maintenance works are required to be carried out on the Pahalgam Axis of Shri Amarnathji Yatra. The Yatra shall continue through the Baltal Axis, for which adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage,” the Divisional Commissioner said.

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As of today, more than 3.95 lakh pilgrims have undertaken darshan at the Holy Amarnath Cave Shrine during this year's Yatra, reflecting the successful and peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage.