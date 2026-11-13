Maintain Vigilance At Sensitive Locations, Coordination Among Security Agencies: DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range

Jammu, Nov 13: Conducting a comprehensive Security Review of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine nested in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Udhampur-Reasi Range, Sawarn Singh Kotwal on Friday laid a special emphasis on maintaining effective area domination, vigilance at sensitive locations and seamless coordination among all security agencies.

The security review was conducted of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Katra, covering the entire route from Katra to Bhawan.

During the review, the DIG undertook a detailed foot patrol along the route from Katra to Bhawan and inspected each security point to assess the existing security arrangements and operational preparedness. The review focused on security arrangements at the main entry points, Ardhkuwari and Bhawan, besides assessing area domination and security deployment in the upper reaches and surrounding areas of the Shrine.

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Following the field inspection, a detailed coordination meeting was convened with the officers. During the meeting, DIG emphasized the importance of maintaining close coordination, effective communication and operational synergy among all stakeholders to ensure robust security arrangements along the entire pilgrimage route and at the Shrine.

The officers were briefed to discharge their respective duties with utmost alertness, professionalism and dedication, while ensuring a well-coordinated and proactive security mechanism.

The review reaffirmed the commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Police and all concerned security agencies towards ensuring a safe, secure and peaceful pilgrimage for the devotees visiting the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

The security review was attended by Mukand Tiberwal SSP Reasi and other senior officers from Army, CRPF, Police and representatives of SMVD Shrine Board, Katra.