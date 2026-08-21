Mahua Moitra to move Calcutta HC against arrest warrant in alleged hate speech case

KOLKATA, Aug 20: TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said she would move the Calcutta High Court, challenging an arrest warrant issued against her by a court in Krishnanagar in West Bengal's Nadia district in an alleged hate speech case.

Moitra told PTI the warrant was issued "without deciding on an exemption application she had filed under Section 228 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)", which allows an accused to seek exemption from personal appearance and be represented through a lawyer.

The judicial magistrate of the 3rd court of Krishnanagar had issued the arrest warrant against the MP on Wednesday, while noting that she had failed to appear despite repeated summonses and directed that an execution report of the warrant be submitted before it on August 28.

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"The series of disobedience of the order of this court .... goes to show the lackadaisical approach of the accused to comply with the court order and accordingly this court is left with no other option but to issue a warrant of arrest against her," the court had said.

Moitra maintained that complying with the first two appearance dates ordered by the court summonses -- on August 4 and 12 -- were not feasible because not only was she attending Parliament on the respective dates but also because the court itself in question was under a "boycott" by the Krishnanagar Bar Association as a result of which, she said, "no judicial business was taking place".

PTI possesses a copy of the resolution forwarded to the Nadia District Judge by the Forum of Bar Association of Krishnagar to "not attend the Ld Court of the Judicial Magistrate, 3rd Court, Krishnagar, Nadia" from July 14 to August 17.

"The summonses issued to me by the court for appearance on August 4 and 12 said I could appear in person or through my advocate. I was attending Parliament on both days, and my lawyer couldn't appear because the court in question was under a bar boycott," Moitra said.

The third summons, Moitra said, directed her to appear before the court on August 18, a day after the "boycott" was withdrawn by lawyers.

"I was still in Delhi. My counsel appeared before the court and moved an exemption application under section 228 of the BNSS. Instead, the court directed me to personally appear the next morning, on August 19, in a less than 24-hour notice," she alleged.

"The next day, citing my inability to travel to Krishnanagar from Delhi at such short notice, my lawyer pleaded before the court to decide on the exemption application so that I could approach high court in case the magistrate decided against granting it. But the judge issued an arrest warrant. I will now move the high court, challenging it," Moitra said.

The court was considering an application against Moitra, filed by one Chaina Nandi and five others, who described themselves as "peace-loving, law-abiding citizens and housewives".

The petitioners accused Moitra of allegedly making statements and comments against "the Hon'ble Union Home Minister of India, the brave personnel of the Indian Armed Forces and certain religious beliefs and symbols revered by members of the Hindu Community".

The complainants further accused the MP of allegedly making "objectionable and derogatory remarks concerning the 'Tulsi Mala' which is considered sacred and is worn with religious faith and devotion by a large number of Hindu devotees throughout the country".

They alleged that such remarks have hurt the religious sentiments of the complainants and many other persons "who hold the said religious symbol in high esteem and reverence". (PTI)