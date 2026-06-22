Mahore youth drowns in Darhali river near Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 21: A tragic drowning incident was reported from the Fatehpur area of Rajouri district, where a 16-year-old minor lost his life while taking a bath in the local Darhali river on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohd Shakeel, son of Slam Din, a resident of Bagun village in Tehsil Chassana of Mahore Sub Division. The incident took place when the youth had come to Rajouri on Saturday and had gone to meet one of his friends in the Fatehpur area.

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Sources said that both the friends then went to the nearby Darhali river to take a bath. While bathing, Mohd Shakeel accidentally slipped into deep water and drowned. His friend immediately raised an alarm, following which local residents rushed to the spot.

Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched jointly by local volunteers, Rajouri Police and teams of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force). The rescue teams carried out an extensive search operation in the river for about two hours.

After hectic efforts, the body of the drowned minor was finally recovered from the river and shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri for medico-legal formalities.

As per reports, after completion of legal formalities and postmortem, the body was handed over to the family members.

Deputy Medical Superintendent of GMC Rajouri, Dr Javed Iqbal, said that the deceased had suffered a head injury, which apparently occurred while bathing in deep water containing rocks and boulders. He said the injury might have contributed to the drowning incident.

The tragic incident has left the family and local residents in deep shock and grief. Locals have urged the administration to ensure proper safety measures near rivers and other water bodies to prevent such unfortunate incidents in future. The police has taken cognizance of the matter.