Mahore: Homeless After Landslides, Families Await Relief and Rehabilitation
Residents of Sarooti village, Mendhar, district Poonch, have appealed to the authorities to provide relief and financial assistance after several homes were damaged in landslides. A school building was also completely damaged. Locals said the landslides...
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Residents of Sarooti village, Mendhar, district Poonch, have appealed to the authorities to provide relief and financial assistance after several homes were damaged in landslides. A school building was also completely damaged. Locals said the landslides which started on July 22 are still continuing.
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