Mahira Khan Ties The Knot With Her Long-Time Beau Salim Karim

Mumbai, Oct 2: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Salim Karim.

Videos from her wedding day are going viral on social media, and the couple looks stunning.

Salim looked handsome in his black sherwani and blue turban, while the star looked gorgeous in her pastel lehenga and translucent veil.

Salim became emotional and was spotted crying tears of delight as bride Mahira walked down the aisle. He hugged her once as he removed her veil, and their love and strong chemistry drew everyone’s attention.

Mahira’s talent manager Anushay Talha Khan shared some inside videos from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram stories.

Reportedly, Mahira has married for the second time. Back in 2007, she was married to Ali Askari and they had a son in 2009. However, they separated in 2015. For quite some time rumours about her relationship with Salim Karim have been going around and now the actor has tied the knot with the love of her life.

In one of her posts on Instagram, she wrote about her bonding with her son and also about her past relationship.

While sharing the picture with her baby boy, she wrote in the caption, “Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24 year old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years feel like a thousand… with experiences worth a lifetime. I became a mother, I became an actor.. there was loss and separation, I witnessed success and fame. I fell in love. I lost hope at times and mustered up courage most of the time. I realised some of my dreams.. And had to let some go. And on this journey, I had all of you with me. Every step of the way. I wish I could write it all.. maybe one day I will. I am so grateful for everything – all of it.”

“We are nothing without the people who have stood by us – you all are the wind beneath my wings. I thank you with all my heart and soul. I promise you all that I will pay it forward in every way I possibly can. InshAllah,” she added.”

“As I write this, here I am a 35 year old woman with a 10 year old not so baby boy, still wrapped in my arms. Thank you for the birthday wishes.. overwhelmed and overjoyed. Grateful. So grateful. Alhumdullilah,” she concluded the post.

On the work front, she was seen in a number of Pakistani movies and shows including ‘Bol’, ‘Bin Roye’, ‘Manto’, among others. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’ in 2017. Among her most successful shows was ‘Humsafar’ also featuring Fawad Khan. (AGENCIES)