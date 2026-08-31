Mahindra Tractors unveils Tricolour inspired Limited-Edition Tractors this Republic Day

Mumbai: Mahindra Tractors, part of the Mahindra Group, announced the launch of Limited-Edition Mahindra Tractors this Republic Day. Available in three Tricolour-inspired colour choices, these limited-edition tractors honour India’s unity, resilience, and agricultural strength, serving as a symbol of pride and respect for the farmers who drive the nation forward.

Enhancing a customer’s ownership experience, Mahindra Tractors will roll-out Limited-Edition Yuvo Tech+ 585 DI 4WD tractors in Metallic Orange, Everest White and Metallic Green. The Metallic Green variant will be equipped with the full set of limited-edition accessories including a rope, jerrican, and a Mahindra flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Parikshit Ghosh, VP & Head – Marketing and National Business Operations (Sales, Channel & Customer Care Division), Mahindra Tractors said, “When purpose meets pride, it creates something truly pathbreaking, and on this Republic Day we are proud to unveil Limited-Editions of our next-generation Mahindra Yuvo Tech+ tractor. One of India’s most popular next-generation tractors, the Yuvo Tech+ 585 DI 4WD variant is crafted in the colours of the tricolour, earning a distinctive visual appeal that does not just enhances its character, but symbolises progress and our commitment to empower farmers as pillars of the country’s progress. These tractors will be available at select Mahindra Tractors dealerships across the country starting January 26.”

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Engineered for demanding farm operations, the Yuvo Tech+ 585 DI Limited-edition is powered by a robust four-cylinder engine delivering a maximum PTO output of 33.9 kW (45.4 HP). With a peak torque of 215 Nm and 18 per cent backup torque, the Yuvo Tech+ 585 DI Limited-edition is well-suited to handle heavy-duty operations and challenging soil conditions.

With a 2000 kg hydraulic lift capacity, the Yuvo Tech+ 585 DI Limited Edition supports efficient use of a wide range of farm implements. It is equipped with a dual clutch, MSPTO and an auxiliary valve, along with a 12-forward and 3-reverse gear transmission that ensures precise control and enhanced operational versatility across diverse farming applications.

Power steering further reduces operator fatigue during long working hours. The tractor also features 9.5 x 20-inch front tyres and 14.9 x 28-inch rear tyres, providing assured stability and traction across both dry and wet field conditions.

See the Limited Edition here:

About Mahindra Tractors

Mahindra is India’s No.1 tractor brand for nearly four decades and is the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume. Mahindra rolled-out its first tractor in 1963, through a joint venture with International Harvester, Inc., USA, and in March 2019 became the first Indian tractor brand to sell three million tractors including global sales.

Powerful and fuel efficient for longer duty cycles, Mahindra Tractors are Built ‘Tough’ and are known for their exceptional build quality and performance on rugged and unforgiving terrains, for India and over 50 global markets.

Mahindra Tractors offer the widest tractor portfolio for India and are developed based on Mahindra’s world-class R&D, product development, quality manufacturing, in India, with world-class testing standards, based on world-class engines, powertrains, and aggregate technologies. This is backed by the country’s most comprehensive tractor sales, service, and spares networks, for lowest total cost of ownership, along with the highest tractor resale value.

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/

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Media Contact

Arthur Serrao

Communications, Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector

Email: serrao.arthur@mahindra.com

Mobile No.: +918828168630

Source:-

https://www.mahindratractor.com/press-release/mahindra-tractors-unveils-tricolour-inspired-limited-edition-tractors-this-republic-day