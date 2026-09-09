Maheshwar Enclave residents cry for civic action

Garbage piles up, drains choke

*Allege liquor consumption in parked vehicles

Excelsior Correspondent

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JAMMU, Sept 8: Residents of Maheshwar Enclave near Lohan Park, falling under Ward 38, have raised serious concerns over the deteriorating sanitation conditions in the area, alleging that unchecked dumping of garbage and poor drainage maintenance have turned the locality into a nuisance zone and raised health and safety concerns.

According to residents, the road connecting Lohan Park with Maheshwar Enclave has virtually become an open dumping spot, with people from adjoining areas allegedly throwing household waste along the roadside. The accumulated garbage not only mars the surroundings but also creates foul smell and poses a potential health hazard for residents living in the vicinity.

Adding to the problem is the drain running alongside the park, which residents said remains heavily choked with garbage and other waste material. They alleged that the drain is rarely cleared by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), resulting in accumulation of waste and raising the possibility of water stagnation and foul conditions.

Residents expressed concern that regular sanitation and drain-cleaning measures have not been undertaken with the required frequency.

They also highlighted a serious law-and-order concern, alleging that the stretch from Lohan Park towards Maheshwar Enclave has become a den for anti-social elements, particularly during evening and night hours.

They claimed that individuals park their vehicles along the road and allegedly consume liquor and other substances, creating an uncomfortable and unsafe environment for residents, particularly women, children and elderly persons passing through the area.

According to the residents, despite the alleged activities taking place repeatedly, police action has been rare, allowing the problem to persist. They have appealed to the Jammu Municipal Corporation and Jaipur Police to take immediate cognizance of the problems and initiate appropriate action.

They have sought regular lifting of garbage, immediate desilting and cleaning of the choked drain, installation of adequate sanitation arrangements and strict action against those dumping waste on the roadside.

At the same time, they have urged the police to increase patrolling along the Lohan Park-Maheshwar Enclave stretch and take action against persons allegedly using the area for liquor consumption and other anti-social activities.

Residents maintained that mere occasional cleaning drives or sporadic police visits would not resolve the problem, stressing the need for sustained civic sanitation and regular policing to restore cleanliness, safety and a sense of security in the locality.