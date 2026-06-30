Mahesh Dixit Takes Charge As New Intelligence Bureau Chief

New Delhi, Jun 30: Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit on Tuesday took charge as the new Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), succeeding Tapan Kumar Deka who retired after a four-year tenure.

Dixit, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre (now serving Telangana), will head the premier internal intelligence agency for a two-year tenure.

His appointment was cleared last week by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prior to his elevation, Dixit was serving as the Special Director in the IB, and was in-charge of counter-terror desk besides overseeing other departments of strategic importance.

A qualified medical doctor-turned-law enforcement professional, Dixit brings nearly three decades of extensive experience to the top post. Within the security establishment, he is widely recognised for his strong ground-level intelligence network and sharp counter-terrorism acumen.

Throughout his career, Dixit has managed diverse and sensitive portfolios, ranging from operations in the Northeast and Ladakh to handling anti-Naxal desks.

While serving in Telangana, his collaborative efforts with the state IB and state police were instrumental in building what is widely considered one of India's best counter-terrorism units, particularly at a time when Hyderabad had emerged as a key hub for pan-Islamic terrorist outfits, including the Indian Mujahideen and HUJI.

He also had a stint at the Indian mission in Moscow.

As the head of the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Srinagar, Dixit is credited by officials with playing a pivotal role in maintaining internal stability in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Last year, acting on an initial lead from the Srinagar police, he was instrumental in successfully busting a major "white-collar" terror network in the valley.

Dixit is considered in the intelligence fraternity as "finest mind" and is widely recognised within the security establishment for his measured approach to crisis management.

He was appreciated during his recent tenure in Jammu and Kashmir, where he handled most volatile security challenges during the post-Article 370 time during which he kept a tight vigil on separatist networks and monitoring shifting regional threats, while simultaneously fostering much-needed operational synergy among different wings of the security forces on the ground.

Dixit was also praised when climate activist Sonam Wangchuk launched high-profile protests in 2024 demanding full statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion for the Ladakh region.

He was deeply involved behind the scenes, working to defuse tensions and facilitate a dialogue between the central government and Ladakhi leadership in Leh.

In recognition of his service, he has been highly decorated, receiving the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, and the Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak.

Dixit takes the reins of IB from 1988-batch Himachal Pradesh cadre IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka, a legendary figure in India's intelligence fraternity who had exposed Pakistan's hand in 26/11 Mumbai attack and subsequently the identity of all 10 terrorists of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He directed the National Security Guard commandoes during counter-attack in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

First appointed as the IB chief in June 2022 for a two-year term, Deka was granted two subsequent service extensions by the government in 2024 and 2025 under public interest clauses.

Central rules permit the government to extend the services of high-profile chiefs-including those of the IB, RAW, cabinet secretary, and home secretary, beyond the standard superannuation age of 60.

Known across power corridors as an exceptional crisis manager, Deka served as the head of the IB's operations wing for over two decades before becoming its director. An expert in operations, Deka led the successful crackdown against the Indian Mujahideen network in the 2000s. (Agencies)