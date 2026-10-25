Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Shobha Yatra taken out in Jammu city

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: In connection with Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, a grand Shobha Yatra was organised by the All J&K Valmiki Welfare Association, here today.

The Shobha Yatra commenced from Maharishi Valmiki Ji Mandir, Dogra Hall Colony, Jammu, and proceeded towards the old city of Jammu. People from different communities participated in the procession with great enthusiasm and devotion, expressing their reverence for Maharishi Valmiki Ji.

Advertisement

A delegation of Shree Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir, led by its President, Parshotam Dadhichi, participated in the procession. The participants included General Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Treasurer Anil Kumar Magotra, Raj Kumar Gupta and others.

President of the All J&K Valmiki Welfare Association, Vinod Anand Gill, along with other association members, warmly welcomed Parshotam Dadhichi and the accompanying delegation.

Parshotam Dadhichi and others paid their respects to Maharishi Valmiki Ji and stated that Maharishi Valmiki was not only the Adi Kavi, the first poet, but also a great guide to Indian culture, morality, and human values. “Through his immortal epic, the Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki conveyed the timeless messages of dharma, duty, truth, honesty, forgiveness, and devotion. The ideals of Lord Shri Ram and the teachings of the Ramayana have inspired humanity to follow the righteous path for centuries,” said Dadhichi.