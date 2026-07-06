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Home / Latest News / Maharashtra council adjourned; 13 killed in rain-related incidents, says minister

Maharashtra council adjourned; 13 killed in rain-related incidents, says minister

MUMBAI: (Jul 6) The Maharashtra legislative council was adjourned for the day on Monday in view of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Before the Upper House was adjourned, Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said Mumbai and...

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Daily Excelsior
12:47 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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MUMBAI: (Jul 6) The Maharashtra legislative council was adjourned for the day on Monday in view of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

Before the Upper House was adjourned, Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said Mumbai and neighbouring Palghar and Raigad districts have witnessed a record-breaking rainfall, and 13 persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the last three to four days.

The MeT office has issued a 'red' alert, forecasting heavy rains over the next two days, Mahajan said.

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