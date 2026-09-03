Maharashtra Charity Commissioner closes probe into 1989 Tata Sons share transfer

NEW DELHI, Sept 3: The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has closed a complaint seeking an inquiry into the 1989 transfer of 833 shares of Tata Sons from the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust to the late Naval H. Tata, finding that the transaction complied with the law in force at the time, Tata Trusts said in a statement Thursday.

The order, dated September 2, follows a complaint filed on June 10 by Vijay Singh, a trustee of the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT), seeking an independent inquiry into the nearly four-decade-old transfer of shares to Naval H. Tata, the father of current Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata.

"The Tata Trusts are in receipt of the Charity Commissioner's Order, Maharashtra State, Mumbai, dated 2nd September 2026 disposing off a complaint received from Vijay Singh, Trustee, NRTT, vide email dated 10th June, 2026 which sought an inquiry into the transfer of 833 shares of Tata Sons Private Limited from NRTT to Mr Naval H. Tata in 1989," it said.

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"The Tata Trusts stand vindicated in their assertion that the allegations relating to the transfer of shares were baseless, unsubstantiated and malafide. These were undertaken as part of a wilful, malicious and orchestrated campaign which had, as its sole aim, the objective of discrediting the Tata Trusts - an institution which has, for more than 130 years, served the country and consistently held itself to the highest standards of public trust, accountability and ethical conduct," the statement said.

The commissioner, after examining the complaint, the trust's response and supporting documents, concluded that no further inquiry under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, was warranted, according to Tata Trusts.

According to the statement, the commissioner found that the sale was necessitated by statutory requirements and that the share transfer was supported by proper documentation. The consideration paid to the trust was based on a valuation agreed by the Commissioner of Wealth Tax, and the trust made a profit on the transaction that was reflected in its balance sheet as of March 31, 1989, Tata Trusts said.

The order also found that the shares were transferred subject to a condition that they would not be sold to a third party and would remain within the recipient's family. The commissioner concluded that the transfer was made in compliance with the applicable law at the time, the statement said.

The dispute had resurfaced this year after allegations were made that the shares, which were held by a public charitable trust, had been transferred to Naval Tata in his personal capacity without adequate consideration, trustee approval or the required documentation. Those allegations were denied by Tata Trusts.

The Charity Commissioner had previously barred the Sir Ratan Tata Trust from holding meetings while an inquiry into matters concerning the trust is pending. The restriction has had consequences beyond the trust itself because SRTT, together with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, is a major shareholder of Tata Sons.

The two trusts together hold about 51.5 per cent of Tata Sons. Their inability to jointly nominate a representative contributed to the lack of quorum at Tata Sons' August 18 annual general meeting, which was adjourned for the first time in the group's history.

This came at a time when Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran has said he will not seek another term when his current tenure ends in February 2027, setting up a succession process in which the Tata Trusts, as the principal shareholders of Tata Sons, have a significant role.

Tata Trusts said the commissioner's findings vindicated its position that the allegations were "baseless, unsubstantiated and malafide." The trusts accused unnamed parties of pursuing a campaign aimed at damaging their reputation.

The commissioner also criticised Singh's conduct, according to Tata Trusts. The order said his decision not to make his June 10 email complaint available to the trust indicated an intention to withhold it from the other trustees and the trust as a whole, and described the resulting conduct as unbecoming of a trustee.

The commissioner noted that Singh had participated in a June 8 board resolution under which NRTT was to represent its case before the Charity Commissioner, but filed his own complaint two days later seeking an independent inquiry.

The dispute centres on shares that had been held by the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust, established in 1974. According to details contained in a legal notice reported earlier this year, the Sir Ratan Tata Trust transferred 625 Tata Sons equity shares and 34 preference shares to NRTT as a corpus donation in December 1974. A 1979 bonus issue increased NRTT's equity holding to 833 shares.

The legal notice alleged that Naval Tata, who was then a trustee of NRTT, resigned from the trust in January 1989 and that the 833 shares were transferred to him personally shortly afterward. It questioned the consideration paid and the documentation and approvals underlying the transfer. Those were allegations rather than findings by the Charity Commissioner.

Tata Trusts had previously said the transaction was lawful, undertaken for consideration and compliant with the rules then in force. It also said the transaction had received approvals at the appropriate levels, including from the Tata Sons board, and that the transfer form had been duly stamped by the Registrar of Companies.

The ownership of Tata Sons is central to the governance of the wider Tata group. Tata Sons is the principal holding company and promoter of the group's operating companies, while philanthropic trusts linked to the Tata family collectively own about two-thirds of its shares. The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust together hold a majority stake.

The Tata Trusts trace their origins to Jamsetji Tata's philanthropic initiatives, beginning with the J.N. Tata Endowment in 1892. The network subsequently expanded to include major trusts such as the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, which today channel proceeds from their Tata Sons holdings into philanthropic activities. (PTI)