The Woman Who Stood for the Lahore Throne

Gurjeet Singh Rawat

gurjeetkv@gmail.com

In the heart of Jammu, amid the rapidly changing landscape of a modern city, stands a historic Gurdwara associated with a woman whose life was intertwined with one of the most dramatic chapters in the history of the Sikh Empire - Maharani Chand Kaur.

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For many people passing through Jammu, the shrine may be familiar as a place of faith. But its historical association deserves far greater public attention. Chand Kaur was not merely the wife of Maharaja Kharak Singh or the mother of Nau Nihal Singh. For a brief and extraordinary period following the deaths of her husband and son, she emerged at the centre of the succession crisis of the Lahore Darbar and was proclaimed Maharani of the Sikh state.

Her story is one of political courage, dynastic uncertainty, military confrontation and, ultimately, tragedy. It is also a story that connects Jammu with the final turbulent years of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's empire. Maharaja Ranjit Singh died in 1839. His death removed the towering personality who had held together a complex political system of chiefs, nobles, military commanders and competing royal interests. His eldest son, Kharak Singh, succeeded him, but his reign was short and troubled. Kharak Singh died on 5 November 1840.

His son Nau Nihal Singh, who was regarded as the future of the Lahore Darbar, died in the succession crisis that followed. As Nau Nihal Singh's widow was believed to be pregnant, the possibility remained that the direct dynastic line might continue through an unborn child.

It was at this extraordinary moment that Chand Kaur stepped forward. Born around 1802 into the influential Kanhaiya family, Chand Kaur was the daughter of Sardar Jaimal Singh of Fatehgarh. Her marriage to Kharak Singh in 1812 brought her into the centre of the Sukerchakia royal family founded by Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

This was not simply a marriage into royalty. The politics of the Sikh Empire were deeply influenced by relationships between powerful families, chiefs and military leaders. Chand Kaur therefore entered the Lahore Darbar with an important family background of her own.

Her son, Nau Nihal Singh, born in 1821, represented the next generation of the Lahore dynasty. His sudden death transformed Chand Kaur from a royal mother and widow into a political actor. On 2 December 1840, she was proclaimed Maharani and was given the title Malika Muqaddasa, generally rendered as the "Immaculate Queen." Her political position was connected to the possibility that Nau Nihal Singh's widow might give birth to a male heir. Until the succession could be settled, Chand Kaur claimed the authority to protect the interests of her son's unborn child.

But another claimant was already preparing to seize power.

Sher Singh, another son of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, had his own supporters, particularly among sections of the army and the political establishment. What followed was therefore much more than a personal rivalry between two members of the royal family. It was a struggle over succession, legitimacy, military strength and the future direction of the Lahore state.

Chand Kaur's position was extraordinarily difficult.

She had political legitimacy derived from the royal succession, but her opponents possessed considerable military strength. Her supporters included influential chiefs and factions of the Lahore Darbar. The situation eventually developed into an armed confrontation around Lahore.

Chand Kaur's willingness to remain at the centre of the crisis is significant. The nineteenth-century political world was overwhelmingly dominated by men, yet she did not simply withdraw into the royal household and allow others to determine the future of her family.

She appeared in the Darbar, participated in political negotiations and asserted her authority. This is one reason her story deserves to be reconsidered today.

For generations, much of the popular history of the final years of the Sikh Empire has concentrated on Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the Khalsa Army, the Dogra chiefs, the Anglo-Sikh wars and Maharani Jind Kaur. Chand Kaur, despite occupying the centre of the succession crisis immediately after Nau Nihal Singh's death, has often remained in their shadow.

Modern scholarship has encouraged historians to look beyond the traditional narratives of kings, generals and battles and examine the political agency of women within the Lahore Darbar. Chand KGaur's life provides a particularly striking example.

The confrontation with Sher Singh ultimately went against her.

Negotiations followed, and Chand Kaur relinquished her claim. Sher Singh was subsequently recognised as Maharaja in January 1841. Chand Kaur withdrew from active political power and was provided with a jagir and pension.

The political argument that had brought her to the throne had also depended upon the possibility of an heir through Nau Nihal Singh. That possibility ended in July 1841 when Nau Nihal Singh's widow gave birth to a stillborn child.

The dynastic hope was gone.

But Chand Kaur herself remained a significant figure within the royal family, and the politics of the Lahore Darbar remained deeply unstable.

On 11 June 1842, Maharani Chand Kaur was murdered at her residence.

The circumstances surrounding her assassination have been described differently in historical accounts. The killing itself is well established, but questions concerning the precise planning and responsibility for the assassination have generated competing historical interpretations. Some later accounts have implicated powerful figures of the Lahore establishment, while other evidence requires a more cautious treatment.

That uncertainty should not be used to diminish the importance of the event.

A woman who had briefly stood at the centre of the Sikh state was violently removed from the political world she had attempted to influence.

There is another fascinating chapter in Chand Kaur's story: even her portrait was, for a period, misidentified.

A small Lahore miniature now associated with the National Army Museum in London was historically catalogued as a portrait of Maharani Jind Kaur. Subsequent research led to its identification as Maharani Chand Kaur.

The episode is symbolic of the larger problem surrounding her historical memory. A woman who had once occupied the highest political position in the Lahore Darbar could gradually disappear from public memory to such an extent that even her image was attributed to another queen.

Yet Jammu has preserved a tangible link to her story.

The historic Gurdwara associated with Maharani Chand Kaur in Jammu is therefore more than a religious site. It forms part of the city's layered historical heritage and provides a physical connection between contemporary Jammu and the turbulent political history of nineteenth-century Punjab.

This connection deserves greater recognition. Jammu's history cannot be understood through a single dynasty, community or period. The region's heritage has been shaped by successive political, cultural and religious traditions. Sikh history is an important part of that wider historical landscape. The association of Chand Kaur with a historic Gurdwara in Jammu offers an opportunity to tell that story to a wider audience. Her life also challenges the way women are sometimes remembered in history. Women who appear in political histories are frequently presented either as queens in the background of powerful men or as victims of palace intrigue. Chand Kaur fits neither description comfortably. She was a political participant. She inherited a dangerous situation, made a claim to authority, negotiated with powerful factions, confronted a rival backed by military strength and ultimately lost the struggle for the throne. Her story should therefore not be reduced to the length of her reign. Indeed, the larger significance of Chand Kaur lies in the historical moment in which she lived. The death of Maharaja Ranjit Singh exposed the fragility of the political balance within the Lahore state. Kharak Singh died. Nau Nihal Singh died. Chand Kaur attempted to preserve the succession through the possibility of an unborn heir. Sher Singh eventually took power. The political instability continued, and Sher Singh himself was assassinated in 1843. Within a few years, the Sikh Empire would enter the Anglo-Sikh wars, and in 1849 the kingdom was annexed by the British. It would, however, be historically simplistic to suggest that Chand Kaur's defeat caused the collapse of the Sikh Empire. The reasons for that collapse were complex, involving succession disputes, factional politics, military and administrative challenges and increasing British intervention.

What Chand Kaur's story does provide is a remarkable window into the political disintegration that followed the death of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Her story also deserves to be viewed alongside that of Maharani Jind Kaur. Both women exercised extraordinary political influence during the final years of the Sikh state, although their constitutional positions were different. Chand Kaur was proclaimed Maharani and exercised ruling authority during the succession crisis of 1840-41, whereas Jind Kaur later became regent for her young son, Maharaja Duleep Singh. That distinction matters because historical accuracy matters. Chand Kaur does not need exaggerated claims to make her remarkable. The facts are powerful enough. She was the wife of Maharaja Kharak Singh, the mother of Nau Nihal Singh, a member of one of the influential families of the Sikh political order, a claimant to political authority at one of the most dangerous moments in the Lahore Darbar, and a woman who ultimately paid for her political prominence with her life. Today, her memory offers Jammu something more. It offers the city an opportunity to rediscover one of the many historical layers embedded within its streets, institutions and places of worship. The Gurdwara associated with Maharani Chand Kaur should therefore be seen not only through the lens of religious devotion but also as part of Jammu's historical heritage. Its story connects the city with the Sikh Empire, the Lahore Darbar and one of the most consequential succession crises of nineteenth-century Punjab. Perhaps the time has come to tell that story more widely. Maharani Chand Kaur should not be remembered merely as the widow of Kharak Singh, the mother of Nau Nihal Singh or the victim of an assassination. She should be remembered as a woman who, at a moment when a dynasty was fighting for survival, stepped into the political arena and asserted her right to determine its future. Her reign lasted only briefly. Her political struggle lasted longer. And her memory, preserved in history and in the Gurdwara associated with her in Jammu, deserves to endure. Maharani Chand Kaur was not merely a footnote to the fall of the Sikh Empire. She was one of the women who stood at its centre when its future was still being decided.

(The author is Chairman Bhai Gadiya Ji Foundation J&K)