Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary celebrated across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: The 131st birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir today, with political and social organizations holding impressive programmes and paying tributes to the last Dogra ruler.

The massive rally by Yuva Rajput Sabha in Jammu City, impressive programmes by Shri Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha in all the districts across Jammu division and series of programmes by various organizations marked the occasion.

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Statue of Maharaja Hari Singh near the Tawi Bridge was the central attraction as leaders and workers of various organizations visited the venue separately to pay tributes. Cake-cutting ceremonies were also held amid drum beats.

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, Yuva Rajput Sabha-J&K (YRS) organised a grand `Maharally' under the leadership of Mandeep Singh Rimpy, President YRS -J&K, along with former President Vikram Singh Vicky, members of the core committee, stakeholders and thousands of people who participated with great enthusiasm.

The rally started from Keran Bantalab, Jammu, and proceeded through Roopnagar, Janipur, New Plot, Amphalla, Panjtirthi, Kachi Chawni, Parade, Shalimar, Gumat and Dogra Chowk before culminating at the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Tawi Bridge.

The programme witnessed the participation of thousands of people from different sections of society, who gathered to pay their respects to Maharaja Hari Singh and remember his contribution and legacy. The chief guest of the occasion was Mahipal Singh Makrana, National President of Rajput Karni Sena. Renowned Punjabi singer Rahi Rana and prominent Rajput personality Okinder Rana also graced the occasion.

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The Shri Amar Kshatriya (Rajput) Sabha organised celebrations across J&K to mark the occasion with large numbers of people from different sections of society participating in the programmes at Ramban, Sunderbani, Samba, Penthal in Reasi, Kathua, Billawar, Udhampur, Jindrah, R S Pura and other places across the UT. Havans were performed amid chanting of Vedic hymns, while participants raised slogans in memory of Maharaja Hari Singh.

In Ramban, the function was presided over by Kr Narayan Singh, Chairman, Shri Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha, J&K, while Sher Singh Rana of Uttrakhand and MLA Ramban Arjun Singh Raju were the guests of honour.

In Samba, former Minister and MLA Samba Surjit Singh Slathia attended as chief guest. Deputy Commissioner Samba Ayushi Soodan and SSP Samba Anuj Kumar were the guests of honour.

The anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh was celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur by Rajput Sabha in Basohli.

A delegation of the Core Committee of Shree Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir, led by its president, Shamsher Singh Charak, participated in the programme.

BJP, J&K, also paid glowing tributes to Maharaja, Maharaja Hari Singh, on his birth anniversary, with J&K BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma leading the tributes at different locations in Jammu.

At BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Sat Sharma, Sunil Sharma, along with senior party leaders and workers, paid respectful tributes to the Maharaja. Sat Sharma, along with MLA Vikram Randhawa, paid floral tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh at Bahu Fort also . He also offered floral tributes to the Maharaja at Janipur.

J&K BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul, along with J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, MLAs, Vice President Dr Shehnaz Ganie, and senior party leaders, paid floral tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh at the party headquarters in Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar. MLAs Ranbir Singh Pathania and Devyani Singh Rana also paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on his birth anniversary.

The Akhnoor unit of Dogra Sadar Sabha organised a programme to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh and paying tributes. The programme was attended by the Central Team of the Dogra Sadar Sabha, including Col Karan Singh, President, Dogra Sadar Sabha; Adv Gambhir Dev Singh Charak, Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma (Retd.) , Ravi Singh and others. The occasion was also graced by Rajiv Sharma, former MLA, Akhnoor, and Deputy Ram, former Chairman, Khour Municipal Committee.

Shri Ram Sena (SRS) celebrated the occasion by paying rich tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh. SRS, UT President, Rajiv Mahajan, along with party leaders and workers, recalled vision, administrative reforms and contribution of the Maharaja towards education, social welfare and the upliftment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Social Reforms & Charitable Organization celebrated Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniversary with children at Ashana Orphanage, Kishtwar. Sanjeev Parihar, President of the Organization, paid rich tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh, emphasizing his iconic contribution to social justice, education, and public welfare in Jammu & Kashmir. Prominent attendees and guest speakers at the function included Advocate Kuldeep Sharma, Ravi Shankar Wazir, Satish Kumar, Yashpal Kotwal, Gulab Chand, and Ashok Kumar

The office bearers and members of Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), Jammu & Kashmir, paid rich and floral tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary and remembered his remarkable contribution towards the development and welfare of Jammu & Kashmir. Prominent among those who paid tributes were Parveen Pargal, National Working Committee Member and J&K Prabhari, Laghu Udyog Bharati; Dinesh Gupta, State President, LUB J&K; Aagam Jain, State General Secretary, LUB J&K; Ishant Gupta, State Treasurer, LUB J&K; along with other office bearers and members of the organisation.

The 131st Jayanti of Maharaja Hari Singh was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Khour with a grand rally, commemorative function and vibrant Dogra cultural programmes under the banner of Dogra Warriors. The celebrations were organized under the leadership of Narinder Singh Bhau, President, All India Bhau Rajput Sabha. SDM Khour, Satish Sharma, was the chief guest, while Naseeb Singh Manhas attended as the guest of honour. Among those present were Ram Nath, President, Bhagat Biradari; Vikram Kumar, President, Ravi Dass Ji Sabha; former Panch Janak Choudhary; former Corporator Deepak Singh; Bawa Mangat and other prominent social and community representatives.