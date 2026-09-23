Jammu, Sep 23: The 131st birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, with political and social groups holding programmes and paying tributes to the erstwhile ruler.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the Maharaja and said his ideals of public service, equality and inclusive development should continue to guide society.

"An enlightened statesman and progressive thinker, he introduced far-reaching reforms for the welfare and empowerment of the people," Sinha said in a post on X.

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The celebrations came amid a controversy over a demand in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for withdrawal of the public holiday on Maharaja's birth anniversary.

The BJP opposed the demand and asserted that the holiday, declared by the J&K administration in 2022 following a prolonged agitation led by the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS), should not be cancelled.

J&K BJP president and MP Sat Sharma, speaking at a function in Jammu, said the Maharaja held a special place in the history of Jammu and Kashmir and his contribution to the region and its integration with India would be remembered for generations.

"Maharaja Hari Singh gave Jammu and Kashmir a distinct identity and played an important role in its history," Sharma said.

His remarks came a day after NC MLA Abdul Majid Larmi sought restoration of a holiday on the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and said that, if it was not restored, the holiday marking Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniversary should be withdrawn.

BJP members opposed the suggestion and later staged a walkout from the Assembly.

J&K BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul, who attended a function in Srinagar, said remembering historical personalities was not wrong and described the Maharaja as an important figure in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Maharaja Hari Singh ruled Jammu and Kashmir for 22 years. During his rule, there were significant changes in education, health and infrastructure," Kaul said.

YRS activists, meanwhile, took out rallies in several districts, particularly in Jammu city, to mark the occasion. Activists in traditional attire, some carrying swords, took out a motor rally to Tawi bridge and garlanded the Maharaja's statue amid slogans.

YRS leader Yudhvir Singh said the public holiday was a long-pending demand and expressed concern over the reported demand for its withdrawal.

BJP MLA Devyani Rana said Singh's contribution extended beyond Jammu and Kashmir to the larger national history and "we will neither allow it (holiday) to be cancelled nor should it be cancelled."

The BJP organised main programmes in Jammu and Srinagar, where leaders and workers paid floral tributes to the Maharaja.

Leaders and workers of various political parties, including the Congress and Democratic Progressive Azad Party, besides social organisations, also visited the venue separately to pay tributes. Cake-cutting ceremonies were also held amid drum beats.

As per the reports, Maharaja's birth anniversary was celebrated by taking out rallies and holding community kitchens in various districts across the Jammu region.