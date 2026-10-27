Mahant Rohit Shastri calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 26: Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and briefed him on the annual Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Award Ceremony scheduled to be held in the month of December.

He also presented a book titled "Light of the Master", by Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, to the Lieutenant Governor.