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Home / State / Mahant Rohit Shastri calls on LG

Mahant Rohit Shastri calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent Srinagar, Oct 26: Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and briefed him on the annual Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Award Ceremony scheduled to be held in the month of...

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Daily Excelsior
04:57 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Mahant Rohit Shastri presenting a book to LG on Monday.

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 26: Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and briefed him on the annual Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Award Ceremony scheduled to be held in the month of December.

He also presented a book titled "Light of the Master", by Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, to the Lieutenant Governor.

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