Mahant announces pilgrimage programme of Chhari Mubarak

JAMMU, July 16: Mahant Deependra Giri Ji, Mahant Chhari-Mubarak, Swami Amarnath Ji today announced the programme of annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji for year 2026 for the information of Sadhus and public in general.

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In a statement issued to media, he said as per the age-old tradition, rituals namely ‘Bhoomi-Pujan’, ‘Navgrah Pujan’ and ‘Dhawajarohan’ connected with traditional commencement of annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak of Swami Amarnath Ji shall be performed at Pahalgam on auspicious occasion of ‘Ashad-Purnima’ (Vyas-Purnima) that falls on Wednesday, the 29th of July, this year. Chhari-Mubarak shall be taken to Historic Shankracharya Temple on August 12 and Sharika Bhawani Temple on August 13 before rituals are performed for Chhari-Sthapana at Shri Amareshwar Temple, Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar on Saturday, the August 15.

Mahant Ji said traditional Chhari-Pujan shall be performed at Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on Monday August 17 on the auspicious occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’. This will be followed by embarking on the main course of pilgrimage on August 22, Mahant Ji added.

The Chhari Mubarak, one representing Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati, will be carried to Holy Shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji by Mahant Ji who will be accompanied by Sadhus and devotees to perform Pujan and have ‘Darshan’ on auspicious occasion of ‘Shravan-Purnima’ falling on August 28 after having night halts at Pahalgam on August 22 & 23, Chandanwari on August 24, Sheshnag on August 25 and two nights at Panchtarani on August 26 & 27 respectively.

In a communication sent to the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Mahant Deependra Giri Ji has urged it to make all the necessary arrangements to preserve the age-old traditions and ensure the movement of Chhari-Mubarak as per the schedule and take all the preventive measures for the safety and security of the Sadhus & pilgrims accompanying the Holy Mace.

Mahant Ji has also advised Sadhus and members of civil society to get themselves registered who intend to join Chhari-Mubarak and specified that only registered Sadhus/pilgrims with valid Yatra permit shall be allowed to accompany Chhari-Mubarak during the pilgrimage.

Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara Trust, Srinagar has made all the arrangements like yester years for Sadhus coming from across the country for annual pilgrimage of Swami Amarnath Ji for their food and comfortable stay at Akhara Building, Budshah Chowk, Srinagar, Mahant Ji said.