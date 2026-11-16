Mahanadi Coalfields IPO to open on  Nov 19; sets IPO price band at Rs 129-136/sh

NEW DELHI, Nov 16: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, on Monday fixed a price band of Rs 129-136 per share for its Rs 8,981-crore initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on November 19.

The IPO, entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), will see promoter Coal India divest a 10 per cent stake by selling up to 66.18 crore equity shares.

The issue will close on November 23, while bidding for anchor investors will take place on November 18, according to a public announcement by Odisha-based Mahanadi Coalfields.

Since the issue comprises only an OFS, MCL will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The entire proceeds will go to Coal India, the selling shareholder.

The proposed listing is part of Coal India's broader plan to unlock value from its subsidiaries through the capital markets.

MCL will become the third Coal India subsidiary to tap the public markets this year. Coal India has already listed Bharat Coking Coal Ltd in January, while the IPO of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd opened in March.

The company's shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 27.

Incorporated in 1992, MCL produced 218.31 million tonnes (MT) of coal in FY26, accounting for around 22.4 per cent of India's total non-coking coal production, according to a CRISIL report cited in the offer documents.

It is also Coal India's largest coal-producing subsidiary, contributing over 28 per cent to the state-owned company's total coal production in FY26.

Coal India accounts for more than 80 per cent of the country's domestic coal output.

SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar. (PTI)