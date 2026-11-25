Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Jammu-born Aarav Mahajan's explosive 69 went in vain as Uttarakhand suffered a 15-run defeat against Vidarbha in a high-scoring Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground here today.

Chasing a daunting 209-run target, Uttarakhand managed 193 for 7 in 20 overs despite Mahajan's brilliant 32-ball knock, which included six fours and five sixes. He struck at 215.62, keeping the chase alive with an aggressive counter-attack.

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Yuvraj Chaudhary contributed 31, while Tejasvi Jaiswal scored 26, but Uttarakhand failed to maintain the required momentum in the closing stages. Earlier, Vidarbha piled up 208 for 8, powered by Ravikumar Samarth's 59 off 35 balls, while Nachiket Bhute smashed 45 and Yash Kadam added 31.

Saurabh Dubey spearheaded Vidarbha's bowling with three wickets for 31 runs, while Kadam claimed two for 33 to seal the victory.

Mahajan has now scored 171 runs in four matches, with knocks of 60, 33, 9 and 69, underlining his impressive form in the tournament.

Brief scores:

Vidarbha: 208/8 (Ravikumar Samarth 59, Nachiket Bhute 45, Yash Kadam 31).

Uttarakhand: 193/7 (Aarav Mahajan 69, Yuvraj Chaudhary 31, Tejasvi Jaiswal 26).