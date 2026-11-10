Mahajan Sabha re-conducts ‘Parents-Children Joint Meet’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Mahajan Sabha Gandhi Nagar, here today, re-conducted ‘Parents-Children Joint Matrimonial Meet’ for making marriage match making process easier.

Jugal Mahajan, chief patron of Mahajan Sabha and P.C Gupta, general secretary organised the meet again in response to the repeated requests from the parents.

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Speaking on this occasion, Jugal Mahajan talked about the difficulties being faced in the present scenario for match-making.

“Keeping this problem in view, we should always think of some alternatives to make the match making process easier and this parents-children joint meet is a step forward in this direction,” he maintained.

The parents present in this meet requested to arrange more such meets in future.

K.B Jandial (retired IAS), Prem Gupta (IGP retired), Bhanu Mahajan, former JMC Councillor, Ravi Rohmetra, noted columnist and social activist and Kailash Langer former general secretary Akhil Bhartiya Mahajan Shiromani Sabha also spoke on the occasion.

Jugal Mahajan promised more such meetings as and when required.

Rajinder Gupta, Ravi Gupta, Romesh Rohmetra, Rajpal Gupta, Raman Mahajan, S.K Saraf, N.K Gupta, Anil Gupta, Dr. Ankur Gupta, Dr. Avinash Abrol, Radha Bakshi, Beena Mahajan and many other prominent persons were also present in the meet.