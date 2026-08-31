Mahajan Sabha organizes 1st-ever parents-children meet for matchmaking

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: Mahajan Sabha, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu organized its first-ever Parents and Children Together Meet at Justice Mehar Chand Park, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, today with the objective of making the marriage matchmaking process easier.

The initiative was organized by Jugal Mahajan, chief patron of Mahajan Sabha and P C Gupta, general secretary. A large gathering of parents and children attended the meet, reflecting the response to the initiative and the need for such a platform to facilitate easier matching for families.

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Speaking on the occasion, Jugal Mahajan said families were facing difficulties in the present scenario while seeking suitable marriage matches. He said there was a need to explore alternative approaches to simplify the matchmaking process and added that the meet marked the Sabha’s first step in this direction.

K B Jandial (Retd IAS), Prem Gupta, (Retd IGP), Bhanu Mahajan, former corporator, Ravi Rohmetra, noted columnist and social activist, and Kailash Langer, former general secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Mahajan Shiromani Sabha, also spoke on the occasion. They described the meet as a valuable initiative and urged the Mahajan Sabha to organize similar programmes regularly. Jugal Mahajan assured that more such meetings would be held as and when required.

Jagdish Vaid, president, Mahajan Sabha, N K Gupta, Rajinder Gupta, Rajpal Gupta, Romesh Rohmetra, Raman Mahajan, Ravi Gupta, S K Saraf, Anil Gupta, Dr Ankur Gupta, Dr Avinash Abrol, Radha Bakshi and several other prominent persons were also present.