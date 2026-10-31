Maha Governor recognizes contributions of Varuna Anand

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Oct 30: Noted textile designer, entrepreneur and founder of 'The Splendor of Kashmir', Varuna Anand was among ten distinguished personalities from J&K, and Ladakh whose contributions were recognized by the Governor of Maharashtra, Jishnu Dev Varma, at a special foundation day celebration function in Mumbai.

The event, organized by GHRT International in collaboration with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), celebrated the rich cultural heritage, traditions and artistic diversity of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh under the theme Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, an initiative under the leadership of PM Modi.

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Contributions of Varuna Anand to preserve, promote and take India's rich textile heritage to wider audiences were recognized on this occasion.

Through her entrepreneurial journey and her brand, 'The Splendor of Kashmir', she is instrumental in showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship of Kashmiri Pashmina, highlighting the Art of Shawl making in Kashmir.

The Foundation Day celebration featured an impressive cultural programme with performances by children from various Mumbai schools and artists from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Through traditional music, dance and artistic presentations, the performers brought alive the distinctive cultural identities of the three regions, reflecting the diversity and unity of the country.

The occasion was attended by several eminent personalities. Representing the film fraternity were noted actors Mukesh Rishi, Tej Sapru, Priti Sapru, Rahul Bhat, Manav Kaul and Ashwath Bhatt. Also present in the occasion were Governor's Secretary, Dr. Prashant Narnaware; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GHRT International, Dr. H.R Rahman; Deputy Director of IIT Bombay, Prof. Milind Atre; Chairperson of the Education Committee of the BMC, Rajshree Shirwadkar; former Mayor Shraddha Jadhav and members of Kashmiri Pandit and Dogra communities in Mumbai.