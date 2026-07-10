Maha ATS cracks down on Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network, raids over 40 locations across state

Mumbai, Jul 10: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday launched one of its biggest coordinated operations in recent months, conducting simultaneous raids at more than 40 locations across Maharashtra in connection with an alleged terror-gangster network being operated from Pakistan by gangster Shahzad Bhatti, official sources said.

The pre-dawn operation covered Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Road, Nalasopara, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Akola, Nanded, Sangli, Satara and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where ATS teams searched the premises of persons suspected of maintaining links with the Pakistan-based network.

According to investigators, Bhatti is suspected of using social media platforms, encrypted messaging applications and online gaming platforms to identify, influence, and radicalise Indian youth before recruiting them for anti-national activities. Officials believe the network was being used to spread extremist propaganda, establish sleeper modules and facilitate communication with handlers operating from across the border.

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Sources said intelligence agencies had received specific inputs suggesting that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), acting through Bhatti and his associates, was allegedly plotting attacks at different places across the country. The information prompted the statewide crackdown to identify and neutralise the network at an early stage.

The ATS is also probing the role of Bhatti's close associate Rana Aweem alias "Rana Bhai", who is believed to be operating from Pakistan and allegedly coordinating activities of the module. Investigators are examining communications between the accused and their Indian contacts to ascertain the extent of the network and identify those involved in recruitment, logistics, and financing.

A parallel investigation is underway into an alleged dispute involving Bhatti, Rana Aweem and a political leader from Maharashtra.

Officials are verifying whether the rivalry had any bearing on the activities of the module or on the intelligence inputs received by the agencies.

During the operation, ATS teams questioned more than 100 persons whose names had surfaced during the investigation.

Officials clarified that the questioning was part of the ongoing investigation and further action would depend on the evidence collected.

Search teams seized a large number of mobile phones, laptops, hard disks, pen drives and other digital storage devices, besides documents believed to be relevant to the probe. Cyber forensic experts have begun analysing the electronic evidence to trace communication channels, financial transactions, foreign contacts and digital footprints linked to the alleged network.

Officials said the coordinated operation was based on intelligence inputs developed over several weeks in consultation with central security agencies. The searches were still in progress at some locations, and more detentions and searches could follow depending on the outcome of the digital forensic examination.

The ATS has not ruled out the possibility of further arrests as the investigation progresses. (Agencies)