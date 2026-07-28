Magnitude 7.1 earthquake shakes part of southern Japan, tsunami advisory issued
TOKYO, July 28: An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The quake occurred at the depth...
TOKYO, July 28:
An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The quake occurred at the depth of 10 km (6 miles) below the sea surface, JMA said. (AP)
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