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Home / International / Magnitude 7.1 earthquake shakes part of southern Japan, tsunami advisory issued

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake shakes part of southern Japan, tsunami advisory issued

TOKYO, July 28: An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The quake occurred at the depth...

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Daily Excelsior
01:48 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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TOKYO, July 28:

An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake occurred at the depth of 10 km (6 miles) below the sea surface, JMA said. (AP)

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