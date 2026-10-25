Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / International / Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes near Ogasawara Islands in Japan

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes near Ogasawara Islands in Japan

TOKYO, Oct 25: A magnitude 7.0 earthquake occurred in the vicinity of the Ogasawara Islands, approximately 1,000 kilometres from Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The earthquake struck at around 11:10 a.m. (02:10 GMT). Its epicentre was at a depth...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
12:36 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

TOKYO, Oct 25: A magnitude 7.0 earthquake occurred in the vicinity of the Ogasawara Islands, approximately 1,000 kilometres from Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The earthquake struck at around 11:10 a.m. (02:10 GMT). Its epicentre was at a depth of 470 kilometers.

The maximum intensity of the tremors reached 3 on the seven-point Japanese seismic scale.

Advertisement

There have been no reports of casualties or damage. (UNI)

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra