Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes near Ogasawara Islands in Japan

TOKYO, Oct 25: A magnitude 7.0 earthquake occurred in the vicinity of the Ogasawara Islands, approximately 1,000 kilometres from Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The earthquake struck at around 11:10 a.m. (02:10 GMT). Its epicentre was at a depth of 470 kilometers.

The maximum intensity of the tremors reached 3 on the seven-point Japanese seismic scale.

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There have been no reports of casualties or damage. (UNI)