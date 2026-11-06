KATHMANDU, Nov 6: A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Humla district in Nepal on Friday morning, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The earthquake struck Humla district of Karnali Province, situated some 700 km northwest of Kathmandu at 7.10 am, the agency said.

The tremors were also felt in neighbouring Mugu and Bajhang districts.

There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the tremor. (PTI)