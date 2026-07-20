Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jul 20: Authorities in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir have ordered a magisterial probe into the recent killing of a man in an alleged police firing, an official said on Monday, adding that police have also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident.

Aarif Hussain, a resident of Cheeka village, was killed when he allegedly tried to snatch the service rifle of a special operations group (SOG) member during a scuffle in the Jaie area of Bhaderwah on July 16. Three SOG personnel also reportedly sustained injuries in the incident.

However, the killing of Hussain sparked off protests and a shutdown in Doda and adjoining Kishtwar districts, as people demanded a probe into the circumstances leading to his killing.

Advertisement

Hussain left behind a pregnant wife, mother and a minor child. His father Mohd Iqbal, who was a special police officer, was brutally killed by terrorists in March 1999.

Bhaderwah Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said a magisterial probe has been ordered by the Deputy Commissioner Doda Krishan Lal into the incident, while Senior Superintendent of Police Doda Kartik Shrotriya has constituted a five-member SIT to probe the incident.

"The magisterial inquiry will be conducted by Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Assar, Ashok Katoch, who has been tasked with ascertaining the circumstances leading to the firing and fixing responsibility," the officer said.

He said the five-member SIT will be headed by Bhaderwah Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Naveed Shaukat Qazi to carry out a parallel investigation into the incident. (Agencies)