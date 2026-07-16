NEW DELHI, July 16: Food delivery and e-commerce platform magicpin on Thursday announced the international rollout of its AI assistant 'Vera' across six nations, including the US, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and the UAE, with plans to enter more overseas markets in the coming months.

Launched in India during the recent LPG crisis, Vera provides restaurants and retailers with real-time order-volume insights to help them plan operations and manage demand more effectively.

"This is just the beginning of our global journey. We plan to expand Vera into more international markets while continuing to invest in multi-lingual capabilities, region-specific intelligence and AI-powered merchant workflows," magicpin CEO & Co-Founder Anshoo Sharma said.

magicpin has committed an investment of USD 1 million towards building its AI stack, of which Vera is a key component.

During the trial phase of its international rollout, Vera AI has already facilitated over 82,000 AI-powered interactions, signalling strong demand for such merchant tools beyond India, magicpin stated.

"By the end of 2026, we aim to facilitate over 5 lakh AI-powered interactions across international markets," Sharma said.

Vera supports merchants across more than 25 business categories, including restaurants, retail, beauty, healthcare, grocery, and education.

The Middle East remains one of Vera's fastest-growing international markets, with further expansion planned across additional geographies. (PTI)