Mafia running Govt institutions: Mehraj Malik

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Nov 13: AAP MLA from Doda Assembly Constituency Mehraj Malik has alleged that a mafia was controlling Government institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the education, mining and health sectors.

Raising concerns over the rising cost of education and school books, Malik said the Government could provide students with the same books prescribed in Government schools but was not doing so due to the influence of a mafia.

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He also criticised private school managements for constructing buildings with expensive facilities while paying meagre salaries to teachers.

Malik urged the Government to regulate the salaries of teachers employed in private schools and ensure that they are paid fairly.

Stressing the need for reforms in the education sector, he said people must come forward and question the authorities over the failure to change the existing system.

He further alleged that successive Governments had allowed rampant mining in the region, leading to the exploitation of its mineral resources.

Malik said people must hold the bureaucrats and politicians accountable and stop them from exploiting the mineral strength of their region.