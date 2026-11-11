PATNA, Nov 11: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday accused the NDA government in Bihar of "allowing the mafia to establish its influence", while alleging that the state had descended into "financial disorder and administrative mismanagement".

In a post on X, Yadav, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, claimed that corruption, deteriorating law and order and poor governance had become deep-rooted structural problems under the present regime, affecting every section of society and all institutions.

"Mafia rule prevails at every level. What could be more unfortunate than criminals killing policemen, while police personnel are killing innocent citizens to cover up their own lapses?" he alleged.

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Targeting Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the RJD national working president asserted that his "lack of administrative acumen, inexperience and ineffective leadership had left the police and bureaucracy virtually unaccountable".

Yadav also claimed that senior officials were not taking the CM seriously and public welfare, employment, quality education, healthcare, law and order and improving people's lives were "missing from his priorities".

Industrial growth, infrastructure development, technology, investment and employment generation have taken a back seat in the state under the NDA government, he alleged.

Claiming that corruption has crossed all limits and governance has virtually collapsed, Yadav wondered whether the NDA handed over the state's reins to a "nominated chief minister" to push Bihar "towards ruin", while accusing those in power of securing office "through vote theft". (PTI)