NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Umanga Kumawat, a talented engineer and the reigning Miss Universe Madhya Pradesh 2026, is representing Madhya Pradesh at the ongoing Miss Universe India 2026 competition. The national competition features 5contestants from across the country competing for the coveted title, with the grand finale scheduled for 23 August 2026.

Umanga has built an inspiring journey by balancing her academic achievements, corporate career and passion for pageantry. She completed her schooling from St. Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Bhopal, followed by a Master's degree in Computer Networking from ABV-IIITM, Gwalior. She is currently working as a Cloud Engineer at Google and is based in Bengaluru.

Crowned Miss Universe Madhya Pradesh 2026

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Umanga was crowned Miss Universe Madhya Pradesh 2026 at the grand finale held on 19 June 2026 in New Delhi. The competition evaluated contestants on communication, runway presentation, personality, confidence and overall stage presence.

Reflecting on her victory, Umanga said, "This crown is not just a title for me; it is a responsibility to proudly represent Madhya Pradesh on the national stage."

Representing Madhya Pradesh

At Miss Universe India 2026, Umanga aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage, natural beauty and progressive spirit of Madhya Pradesh. She also hopes to use the platform to promote women's empowerment, wildlife conservation and social harmony.

"Representing Madhya Pradesh is both an honour and a responsibility. My dream is not only to win the crown but also to showcase my state's identity, culture and values on a national and global platform," she said.

Engineer, Athlete and Beauty Queen

Umanga's journey reflects discipline and continuous self-improvement. Alongside her professional career, she has worked consistently on fitness and personality development, transforming her lifestyle and reducing her weight from 72 kg to 58 kg through regular workouts, balanced nutrition and dedication.

A former district-level badminton player, Umanga also enjoys running, painting and fitness. She credits her parents and family for being her strongest support system throughout her journey.

Inspired by former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, Umanga hopes her journey will encourage young women to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams fearlessly.

As the Miss Universe India 2026 competition progresses, Umanga continues to carry the hopes and pride of Madhya Pradesh, aiming to make the state proud through her confidence, performance and purpose.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). (PTI)