Madhya Pradesh town reeling from toxic waste from UK company: Report

LONDON, Sep 17: A former British industrial giant's decision to base an asbestos factory in a Madhya Pradesh town continues to endanger lives from dumped toxic waste decades on, UK media reported on Thursday.

'ITV News' said it has uncovered evidence that Kymore remains contaminated by an estimated 1 million tonnes of asbestos waste linked to one of Britain's largest and most profitable industrial companies, Turner & Newall. Today, asbestos-contaminated dirt, dust and soil can still be found in playgrounds, sports fields, residential neighbourhoods and open land across the town.

"I'm really shocked that practically everyone seems to have asbestosis in this town, in this particular town," Dr Muralidhar Venkiteswaran, a specialist diagnosing residents over the years, told the UK news channel.

"All these people will die due to suffering. It is not just dying; they will suffer a lot due to respiratory distress, a lot of money in medical expenses, and lung cancer expenses," he said.

During the investigation, the 'ITV News' reporter wore specialist respiratory protection after being advised of the potential risks posed by airborne asbestos fibres.

"Everywhere you walk in this area, there's asbestos. At first you think, well, maybe it's stones or rocks, but no, it is just broken pieces of asbestos.

"Exactly the kind of thing that releases potentially deadly fibres and the kind of thing that would set alarm bells ringing immediately in Britain," Sam Holder says in his televised report this week.

He followed families who believe they are living with the consequences of asbestos exposure. Among them is Somesh, a father in his forties who was diagnosed with advanced cancer after being exposed to asbestos in his school playground as a child. According to Dr Muralli, the cancer has spread extensively throughout Somesh's body, and he is unlikely to survive beyond six months.

The programme uncovers internal historical company records from the 1970s in which a Turner & Newall doctor urged management to better protect Indian workers from asbestos exposure. In one document, the doctor warned workers "must be told of the dangers and risks" and should not be left to discover them for themselves, before "the tragedy which has befallen workers exposed to asbestos in other parts of the world occurs all over again in India".

Turner & Newall became one of Britain's biggest industrial success stories before collapsing in 2001 amid extensive asbestos litigation in the UK and US. While compensation arrangements were established for some victims, campaigners say no provision was made to fund the removal of asbestos waste remaining throughout Kymore.

A UK government spokesperson said: "These claims are truly shocking, and our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones as a result of these irresponsible actions.

"We expect all UK companies to respect human rights and the environment throughout their operations and supply chains, and we are also considering the findings of a review of the UK's approach to responsible business conduct." (PTI)