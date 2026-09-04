Madhya Pradesh CM offers prayers at Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat

DWARKA (Guj), Sep 3: Ahead of Janmashtami, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his wife Seema Yadav visited the famous Dwarkadhish temple in Devbhumi Dwarka district in Gujarat on Thursday to offer prayers to Lord Krishna.

Upon their arrival, Yadav and his wife were received by senior administrative officials and members of the temple trust.

Sharing his experience on Facebook, Yadav said he felt fortunate to offer prayers at the sacred shrine on the eve of the festival.

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"I prayed for the continued progress and development of Madhya Pradesh, and for happiness, peace, and prosperity in every household," Yadav said.

Later in the day, the couple visited the 12th-century Rukmini Devi temple. During the visit, Yadav interacted with the shrine's trustees to learn about its history and religious significance.

"Offered prayers at the sacred Maa Rukmini temple today. I sought blessings for the happiness, peace, and welfare of the people of Madhya Pradesh, and wished for the state's uninterrupted progress," Yadav said in a post on X. (PTI)