Macron calls for pan-European social media ban for under-15s

PARIS, Sept 8: French President Emmanuel Macron has asked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to draft a pan-European law banning access to social media for those under 15, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a letter from the French leader.

In particular, Macron asks for the "protection of all children in the European Union" and counts on the "expertise and active participation" of the European Commission's services, the report said on Monday.

"The situation requires urgent action," Macron reportedly noted in the letter.

Advertisement

In mid-August, the French Constitutional Council ruled Macron's proposed ban on social media for children under 15 to be inconsistent with EU law. Macron nevertheless intends to ensure the adoption of the law by spring 2027.

(UNI)